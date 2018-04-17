Skip to Main Content
School in Apex, NU, to close Monday and Tuesday; other school closures pending over COVID-19 concerns
Nanook school in Apex, NU, will close Monday and Tuesday, during which time the district education authority is seeking a meeting with Nunavut education officials and the territory's Chief Public Health Officer.

Iqaluit's DEA and the Francophone school board are still tallying votes on motion

Nick Murray · CBC News ·
Nanook school in Apex, NU, will close Monday and Tuesday, during which time the district education authority is seeking a meeting with Nunavut education officials and the territory's Chief Public Health Officer. The meeting would be to discuss the possibility of closing the school longer.

In a rare occurrence, in which all three local district education authorities came together, the boards held an emergency meeting Sunday evening to discuss school closures over concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

As of Sunday, there have not been any reported cases of the virus in Nunavut to date.

The three boards presented motions to their members to close their respective schools for two days, to give enough time so they can receive more information from health and education officials on the potential to close the schools longer.

The Apex district education authority, while having quorum at the emergency meeting, unanimously voted to close its only school for the two days.

The Iqaluit district education authority, as well as the Francophone school board, were each still waiting for votes from their members on the motions on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. local time.

More to come...

