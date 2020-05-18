Nunavut resident in South for medical travel tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of Nunavut has tested positive for COVID-19 while on medical travel in the South, according to the territory's chief public health officer.

In a news release sent out Monday, Dr. Michael Patterson is quoted as saying the person is receiving care in the South and is "doing well."

The person has been in southern Canada for about six weeks for treatment unrelated to the novel coronavirus, says the release. According to the government's website, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory as of Friday.

The release does not state which province in the South the person is currently in, and the territory's government also said it will not disclose where the person's home community is "due to confidentiality concerns, and that it is out-of-territory."

The Department of Health will monitor the patient and their escort's conditions, and will ensure their families stay informed according to the release.

"We are confident this poses minimal risk of bringing the virus to Nunavut, as any travelers who might have come into contact with the patient have to isolate for 14 days prior to their return to Nunavut," said Patterson.

Health Minister George Hickes is also quoted as saying that this person "does not pose any additional risk" within the territory. But still, he is encouraging people to stay vigilant in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The territory's government said it will provide more information on Tuesday during their media update.