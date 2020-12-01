Nunavut's COVID-19 recovery is 'a marathon, not a sprint,' says top doctor day before lockdown to end

Nunavut reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday just before the territory moves out of a two week territory-wide lockdown on Wednesday.

Restrictions are set to ease up for all communities except for Arviat.

Tuesday's numbers continue the pattern of reduced active cases each day.

There are now 93 active COVID-19 cases and 89 recovered cases, according to a news release from the territorial government. Those active cases are down from 108 active cases as of Monday, 113 on Sunday and 131 on Saturday.

The new COVID-19 case was identified in Arviat, bringing the community's number of active cases to 76.

"As we begin to ease restrictions in some communities and regions tomorrow, it is important that we maintain our efforts and follow the new measures," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint and our actions in the days, weeks and months to come will determine the status of COVID-19 in Nunavut."

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing, the release says, and people in isolation are being monitored by public health staff.

As of Monday, 213 tests have been done in Rankin Inlet with negative results, 576 with negative results in Arviat and 121 in Whale Cove.

Monitoring in Sanikiluaq continues, the release says. People who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

People are asked not to go to the health centre in person.

The government says it will provide another update at a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.