Nunavut reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

The Nunavut government reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the territory, according to a news release issued Thursday.

All the cases are in Arviat, which now has 14 active cases. There have also been four recoveries.

Arviat has seen, by far, more cases than any other community in the territory since the start of the pandemic. The hamlet has had 325 of the territory's total 369 confirmed cases.

The territory says everyone currently infected is doing well and isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.

"Arviat — lockdown has been long and tiring. I know how hard you're working and how difficult this has been. For those with COVID-19, please remain isolated and stay focused on protecting your loved ones and community," said Premier Joe Savikataaq in a statement.

"All Nunavummiut are rooting for Arviarmiut, and we are here to support you. Reach out to friends and family by phone, text and virtually. Let's get the spread of the virus under control with positivity and determination."

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said in a statement that health teams are still working "around the clock" in Arviat to trace the links between the cases.

"Isolation and participation in the test, trace and isolate process are our best defenses and must be taken seriously. I want to remind Arviarmiut the importance of cooperating with all public health measures to keep your friends, family, and community safe."

There have been 2,419 negative tests in Arviat as of Thursday.

So far, 8,628 Nunavummiut have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, and 5,125 Nunavummiut have received at least two doses.

Vaccine clinics in the territory are ongoing.

Residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment, the territory says. Nunavut's Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak extended the territory's public health emergency until March 18.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or immediately notify their community health centre right away, and isolate at home for 14 days.

People are asked not to go to the health centre in person.