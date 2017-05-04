Nunavut religious leaders urge self-reflection during pandemic

Nunavut religious leaders are urging Nunavummiut to use self-isolation during COVID-19 as an opportunity for self-reflection.

Earlier this month reports surfaced on Nunavut social media of outdoor religious gatherings in a couple of the territory's communities, and gatherings of card-games have been reported from other communities.

These gatherings are in contravention of a public health order issued by the Nunavut government on April 23.

That public health order says gatherings indoors or outdoors must be restricted to no more than five people and individuals must maintain a two-metre distance from each other.

An earlier version of the order was criticized by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association for targeting religious gatherings and for careless language.

For church-goers, this time of isolation can be especially difficult, said David Parsons, the bishop for the Arctic Anglican Diocese. (Submitted by David Parsons)

But "church" means different things, he said.

"We have the building, the church. We have the organization, like the leadership team. But it isn't the building or the organization that people need to go to," he said.

Instead, a third meaning of "church" is the "organism," which is made up of the individual worshippers and their personal relationship with the supernatural.

"Now we're in a forced rest or Sabbath. People need to be alone, and in that presence of being alone I would urge people to just take some time to be still and to listen to the thoughts."

Community grows closer

Syed Asif Ali is the president of the Nunavut Islamic Society.

The Muslim community has been staying in close contact while the mosque is closed through apps like WhatsApp, Ali said.

"Every day we're communicating good lessons from teachings and how we can help each other in these trying times," Ali said from Saskatoon.

And these communications have brought his community even closer together, he added.

"Staying home gives you enough time to think on things, do mediation, and then communicate with each other, so that pretty much every day we are communicating with each other."

Both religious leaders also urged Nunavummiut of all religions and those who do not follow a major religion to band together during this pandemic.

"Every life is a precious life, no matter if it's a Christian life, a Muslim life or a Jewish life," Ali said.

"The whole thing of Christianity is being a servant to others who are not members of the faith," said Parsons.