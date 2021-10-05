Nunavut recommends 3rd COVID-19 doses to all immunocompromised Nunavummiut 12 years and older

The Government of Nunavut is recommending that immunocompromised Nunavummiut aged 12 or older get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The measure is in response to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's recommendation that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals receive a third dose of either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine, the government said in a Tuesday news release.

"Third doses of the vaccine will be authorized by referral from a physician or nurse practitioner and will be given at least 28 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA vaccine," the release reads.

It stated third doses will be available to all immunocompromised Nunavummiut aged 12 and older who have one of the following conditions:

Active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies.

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids (refer to the CIG for suggested definition of high dose steroids), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive.

Vaccines continue to be available across the territory, the release stated. Nunavummiut can call their local health centre to get vaccinated. In Iqaluit, the Moderna vaccine is available every weekday for those 18 and over while the Pfizer is available on Wednesday to those who are 12- to 17-years-old.