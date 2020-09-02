Nunavut RCMP to reopen all detachments for regular service
Changes to front-counter services and criminal record checks, say RCMP
Nunavut RCMP are preparing to reopen detachments across the territory and go back to regular services, "as COVID-19 restrictions are changing."
In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said a lot of the changes will happen internally, but changes the public can see will be front-counter services and criminal record checks.
"These changes will occur in a measured approach," reads the news release.
RCMP say reopening for regular business will happen while following health orders from the territorial and federal governments.
RCMP are still asking the public to only go to their local detachments in person "when necessary" and not to go if people have symptoms of COVID-19.
To find out which services are available at a local detachment, RCMP are asking people to call ahead for information.
