Nunavut RCMP member charged with assault

Nunavut RCMP member Cpl. Ian Crowe is facing an assault charge dating back to the summer of 2020 in Sanirajak, Nunavut.

Nunavut RCMP made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.

It gave few details about what the charge pertains to, other than it relates to an incident that occurred while Crowe was responding to a call for service while working as the detachment's commander.

"The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve," said Nunavut RCMP Chief Superintendent Amanda Jones in the release.

"The criminal charge laid is very serious. This allegation does not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor does it represent what we stand for as a police service."