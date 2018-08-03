Iqaluit RCMP seize $39K worth of drugs, $12K in cash during raid on home

Nunavut RCMP's Major Crime Unit seized more than $12,000 in cash and $39,000 worth of drugs after raiding a home in Iqaluit on Thursday.

Maxime Lebel-Dube, 32, was arrested at the residence and has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In a news release issued Friday, Iqaluit RCMP said they executed a search warrant at the home.

"As a result of the investigation, 139 grams of cocaine, 552 grams of cannabis marijuana, $12,435.00 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized," the statement said.

"The estimated total street value of the seized drugs in Iqaluit is approximately $39,000."

Lebel-Dube is scheduled to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Dec. 6.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.