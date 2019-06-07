Iqaluit RCMP ask for public's help to identify 'person of interest' in arson investigation

Iqaluit RCMP have released a video and are asking for the public's help to identify a 'person of interest' caught on tape.

The request is part of their investigation into suspected arson at Nanook School in Apex that destroyed an outdoor structure in the early morning hours of May 24. The structure, a large frame tent, was part of the school's land-based outdoor education program.

A fundraising campaign to replace the structure and learning materials lost in the fire pegged the loss at $30,000.

Police say the video shows a person near the school the night of the fire. They also believe that a vehicle was in the area, and may have "been in contact" with the person of interest. RCMP would like to talk to whoever was in that vehicle as potential witnesses.

Nunavut RCMP have released this video they say shows a person of interest in an arson investigation at Nanook Elementary School in Apex. 1:03

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iqaluit RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.