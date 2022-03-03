Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest.

Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available.

Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early.

"It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5," Oyukuluk said in Inuktitut. "Everyone is anxious to take part during spring weather."

The race will begin on April 18, and last until April 25.

This year's race will begin in Arctic Bay and end in Igloolik, a distance of over 400 kilometres.

The first-place winner will take home $20,000. The committee has announced that all finishers through to seventh place will take home some money as well.

Because of COVID-19, only 14 participants in total will be allowed to compete this year.

In a Facebook post, committee member Crystal Natanine said the route may also change as planning continues.

Oyukuluk said the best part of the trail is usually near Igloolik, where the sea ice is mostly flat. This year, the conditions are a bit rougher than usual, but the race is going ahead.

One of the mushers eager to get back on the trail is 37-year-old Jonah Qaunaq, two-time winner of the Nunavut Quest.

He says he's not in it for the prize money — he is most looking forward to the fresh air, physical activity and the chance to meet other mushers.

"Before I had my own dog team, I used my late brother Jaypetee's dog team as well my cousin, Niaqutsiaq's dog team," Quanaq said in Inuktitut. "But since I've had my own dog team, I've been taking part in the Nunavut Quest since 2009."