Over 1,000 Nunavut residents quarantined so far, government spends nearly $4M

The Nunavut government says it has not set a limit on how much money it is prepared to spend on hotels for residents required to isolate before they return home.

Finance Minister George Hickes said during a press conference on Friday that over 1,000 people have been in isolation so far. As of May 6, the government said that it had spent $3,982,673 on hotel quarantine expenses in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Yellowknife.

"We don't have a figure in mind, and we don't have a timeline," he said. "I do consider it a well-placed investment."

As of Wednesday, 708 people are finished isolating and 314 are in isolation now.

Hickes said the southern isolation hotels are one of the main reasons COVID-19 is not in Nunavut.

The financial management board has so far approved three special warrants for COVID-19 related spending, he said.

As of Friday, the Health department website states that there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. It says 291 people are being investigated for symptoms right now, and so far 514 people have been investigated and found clear.

Since investigations began, 805 people have been or continue to be investigated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the government said it would continue to pay the bill for returning residents to quarantine at southern hotels.

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said Friday he's not so concerned about the money being spent on isolation, because the impacts of having COVID-19 in multiple Nunavut communities would be far greater.

Health is his first priority, he said.

Missed the press conference? Watch it here:

Patterson said some lightening of current pandemic restrictions could be coming, but it depends on what's happening in the south.

The first services to open up would be daycares, other service jobs and outdoor work, said Patterson. He added that the parks could open too. Patterson said camping is OK, as long as it's with your household and not done in large groups.

In his opening statement, Premier Joe Savikataaq thanked communities for their own local efforts to keep each other happy and healthy.