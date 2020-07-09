Nunavut extends public health emergency to July 23

The Nunavut Department of Health has extended the territory's public health emergency to July 23.

"We must remain diligent and aware that the threat of COVID-19 has not yet passed," said Health Minister George Hickes in a news release Thursday.

"Please continue to maintain physical distancing and hand washing practices, limit any non-essential travel out of the territory, and stay home if you are feeling unwell. We must all continue doing our part to keep each other safe."

The territory said all existing measures under the public health emergency order remain in effect.

The order allows the government to make necessary restrictions to keep COVID-19 out of the territory, or from spreading should it surface. Thus far, Nunavut has not had any confirmed cases of the illness.

There is, however, one presumptive case of COVID-19, at the Mary River Mine, 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet.

Nunavut health officials said on Monday that they were still awaiting test results in the case. The territory's chief public health officer said that the case had been contained, and the individual was in isolation.