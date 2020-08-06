Nunavut extends public health emergency for 2 more weeks

Nunavut's health minister has announced that the territory's public health emergency is extended for another two weeks.

The COVID-19 emergency measure will be in place until Aug. 20, states a government news release sent Thursday. The last order was set to expire Aug. 6.

The order allows the government to make necessary restrictions to keep COVID-19 out of the territory, or from spreading should it surface.

"Nunavut must remain prepared for COVID-19, even as we ease restrictions," said Minister George Hickes in the statement.

"As we learn to live with the virus in the long-term, we must stay diligent and consistent in following the public health advice that helps us slow its spread."

Nunavut has not had any confirmed cases of the illness, and is the only remaining jurisdiction in Canada to have zero cases of COVID-19.

There have been three presumptive cases at the Mary River Mine near Pond Inlet, but they were all ultimately deemed negative by a southern lab. The territory's chief public health officer said at the time that the individuals may have had COVID-19 before, but had since recovered.

The news release Thursday reminded Nunavummiut to physically distance, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they're unwell.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately. People can call the government's hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or notify their local health centre.