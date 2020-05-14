Nunavut premier, top doctor address presumptive COVID-19 cases at Hope Bay mine

Nunavut's premier and its chief public health officer will hold a press conference Friday in response to seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported at the Hope Bay mine.

The press conference with Premier Joe Savikataaq and Dr. Michael Patterson will take place at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Assembly, and will be live streamed here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

TMAC Resources Inc.'s Hope Bay mine is about 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

The presumptive positives at the mine were reported on Monday. Patterson said at the time he believed there was transmission at the mine site. If the positive results are confirmed, they will count as Nunavut's first COVID-19 cases.

In response to the presumptive positives, the territorial government sent its Rapid Response Team to "trace, track and contain the virus" and help prevent further transmission, Patterson said.

Jason Neal, president and CEO of TMAC Resources, said he doesn't have a theory for how COVID-19 may have spread at the Hope Bay mine. He said the workers in quarantine were mostly asymptomatic and that he knew of just one with a fever.

"It's obviously really concerning for us. We take it extremely seriously. We're continuing to look for opportunities to improve our procedures," said Neal, adding that the mine is isolated from the rest of Nunavut.

The territorial Health minister George Hickes said no Nunavut residents were working at the mine.

Neal said they're taking advice from the Nunavut government, and this crew's shift is being extended to accommodate a 14-day quarantine period. The next shift will bring in an almost entirely new crew.

"Is it possible that a new crew that comes in has an infection? Yeah, that's obviously possible, and so we will be remaining very diligent," he said. "But this infection that we have now, the procedures will be designed such that it doesn't perpetuate beyond this group."

On Monday, Hickes said the risk to Nunavummiut was "very low."

COVID-19 at northern mines

Northern mines have reported a number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Two COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the Hope Bay mine on Sept. 19. The Nunavut government said the recent presumptive positives don't appear to be connected to the previous two confirmed cases.

Meliadine mine near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, confirmed a case on Thursday, and Mary River mine, 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet, Nunavut, confirmed a case on Sept. 21.

Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories confirmed two cases over the summer.