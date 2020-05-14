Nunavut officials to give update on COVID-19 outbreak, moves territory to 2-week restriction period

The government of Nunavut is holding a news conference on Monday to address the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory, after 14 cases were reported over the weekend, followed by eight more on Monday.

Six of those new cases on Monday were in Arviat and two were in Rankin Inlet.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, Premier Joe Savikataaq and Lorne Kusugak, minister of health, are expected to speak at the update, which starts at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream here on our website or on our CBC North Facebook page.

Nunavut's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified on Nov. 6. Since then, the total has ballooned to 26.

One person was medevaced to Winnipeg, while the rest are recovering at home, Patterson said.

Nunavut will enter a mandatory, territory-wide restriction period for two weeks, starting Wednesday, as a response, Patterson said. The move was made to limit the spread of the virus. All non-essential services, businesses and organizations will be required to close and wherever possible, switch to work from home, the news release states.

Masks will now be strongly recommended in public spaces and when physical distance can't be maintained.

In the Kivalliq region, and Sanikiluaq, masks will remain mandatory.

The territory said the closures include the suspension of all sporting activities and events. All restaurants are to become take-out only, and bars will be closed. Personal services, like hair salons and massage therapy centres, must close.

All health centres and the Qikiqtani General Hospital are closed except for emergency services. Visiting at long term care centres is also suspended for the two weeks.

"As we see more cases in our communities, it is vital we look at ways to break potential transmission of COVID-19 in the territory," said Patterson, in a statement. "Limiting any potential exposure to the virus is our best possible defence in Nunavut."

The measures will be re-evaluated on Dec. 2. Individuals how don't follow the measures could face fines of $575, while organizations could face fines of more than $2,000, Patterson said.

The territory said it "strongly advises" against non-essential travel. All schools will close and move to remote learning. Child-care centres will be closed to all but essential workers. Outdoor gatherings over five people are now banned and indoor gatherings are restricted to five people in addition to household members.

On Sunday, Arviat, Nunavut, reported nine new cases, just two days after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the hamlet. Patterson confirmed Monday that there has been community transmission, and said it could take one to two weeks to see if the measures previously put in place in the community will have had an impact. He said some of the spread may have been from people who left the community before being identified as having the virus.

A second case in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, was also reported Sunday and is possibly "linked to Arviat," a release from the chief public health officer stated.

In both Rankin Inlet and Sanikiluaq, the community where the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Nunavut, the territory said there is no trace of community transmission, which is "more likely to occur when there are no clear links that trace how somebody became infected."

The territory also said Sunday that contact tracing is still underway in all three communities, with the hopes of tracing and containing the virus.

The government is reminding Nunavummiut to "strictly follow" current public health measures which include limiting your contacts, frequent hand washing, keeping physical distance whenever possible and staying home if you feel sick.