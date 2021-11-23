Nunavut premier welcomes 'historic' throne speech, Liberal government direction

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said he was "eager" to work with the federal government on some of the territory's key issues outlined in the throne speech Tuesday.

Akeeagok said in a statement that he was pleased to hear an emphasis on reconciliation, mental health, housing, infrastructure and affordable child care in the speech that lays out the federal government's priorities for the upcoming session of Parliament.

"These investments are fundamental to addressing Nunavut's infrastructure and housing gap and will make a significant impact on our territory's suicide crisis. They will also be instrumental in laying a positive foundation for our children," said Akeeagok.

The throne speech, the new premier noted, was delivered by Governor General Mary Simon.

"It was a proud day and an historic moment for Canadian Inuit to hear the first Indigenous Governor General in Canada deliver parts of the Speech from the Throne in Inuktitut," said Akeeagok. Other parts of the speech were delivered in English and French.

He said climate change, which the federal government is vowing to fight, is another priority for both the territorial and the federal government.

"Our territory is eager to continue our work to protect our pristine Arctic environment and wildlife habitat while providing opportunities for Nunavummiut via investments in the blue economy and green jobs," Akeeagok said.