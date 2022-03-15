Nunavut premier isolates due to COVID-19 exposure, appoints stand-in

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok will spend the next week in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure, and has appointed Education Minister and deputy premier Pamela Gross to act as premier until March 23.

In a statement Tuesday, Akeeagok announced he and some family members were exposed on the weekend to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he is fully vaccinated and has had his booster shot.

"Isolating is hard for any family; however, we all must do our part to protect vulnerable community members such as Elders, individuals with compromised immune systems and young infants who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine," he stated.

The territory is in the process of winding down its COVID-19 public health restrictions and health officials plan to lift Nunavut's state of emergency by April 11.

When that happens the territory's mask mandate will lift too, as will mandatory isolation for symptomatic people.

The government also plans to ease measures on March 28 by lifting isolation rules for high-risk contacts who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.