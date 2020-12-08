Nunavut confirms 1 new case of COVID-19

Nunavut confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the territory's total active cases to 44, according to a government news release.

All active cases in the territory are in Arviat as the last two active cases in Whale Cove have now recovered.

"Residents of Whale Cove should be proud of their efforts," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in the release.

He added that as long as there are contacts in a community, "it cannot be assumed to be COVID-free."

According to the government's website, there were 178 COVID-19 cases identified in Arviat and 134 of them have recovered.

All 21 cases in Whale Cove have recovered, as have the 19 in Rankin Inlet and the two in Sanikiluaq.

'Stay vigilant'

Patterson urged Nunavummiut to continue to follow the public health measures and "stay vigilant."

The release stated that contact tracing is continuing in all four communities and that public health staff are monitoring everyone who is in isolation.

The government will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Nunavut on Friday at 11 a.m.