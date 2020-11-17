Nunavut officials expected to release COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan during 1st update of 2021
Chief public health officer has said elders and workers in long-term care homes would be vaccinated first
The Nunavut government is set to make its first COVID-19 update of the new year, on Tuesday.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will be joined by Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak and Premier Joe Savikataaq during an 11 a.m. ET news conference from the Legislative Assembly.
Officials are expected to announce the territory's plan to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Patterson had said earlier that elders and workers in long-term care homes would be vaccinated first.
On Wednesday, Nunavut received 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Nunavut reported it has zero active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, but officials are still warning of outbreaks. The territory has had a total of 266 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 265 people recovered and one who died.
There are updates scheduled for each Tuesday and Thursday in the next two weeks.
