Nunavut health minister blames misinformation in Igloolik COVID-19 outbreak

Nunavut's health minister said it's "really sad" that some Nunavummiut are sharing misinformation to deter people from getting vaccinated.

"I look at the vaccine and it's like a life jacket," said John Main, territorial health minister, in a news conference on Tuesday. "To be going around and telling people 'don't wear a life jacket, don't wear a life jacket,' it's really sad."

Missed the news conference? Watch it here

Main was asked by NNSL about the impact misinformation from local radio stations is having on certain communities.

Main said he expects the misinformation to be "playing a role" in the current outbreak in Igloolik where there are 94 active cases, the most active cases in any Nunavut community.

As of Jan. 25, Igloolik also had the lowest vaccination rate among Nunavut communities, with just 54 per cent of people over five double vaccinated and 75 per cent with one dose. Across the territory, about 72 per cent of Nunavummiut have had both shots, and 90 per cent have had the first shot.

In the news conference, ministers and health officials were also questioned about the decision to return schools to 100 per cent capacity in Iqaluit on Monday.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said the decision was based on best estimates of the risk. School is moved from in-person when the setting is determined to be high risk or due to staffing shortages.

Main also gave an update on the outbreak at the Embassy West senior's home in Ottawa. He said there have been more recoveries and currently fewer than five clients, none from Nunavut, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreak at Iqaluit jail

The territory is also dealing with an outbreak at the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility, where at least 30 inmates have tested positive.

Justice Minister David Akeeagok said the new jail has room to accommodate people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thankfully the new facility has allowed us to have a separate wing for those dealing with COVID, so there is space to separate those with a positive case and those without," he said.

The territory is also facing a record number of hospitalizations. Fifteen people have now been sent to hospital, up from nine that were reported last week. But Dr. Patterson said there isn't a plan to return to lockdown right now.

"We still have fairly tight measures, unfortunately not everyone is following them and that contributes to some of the spread," Patterson said.

"The other part to consider is Omicron, this new variant, has been a game changer around the world and if we went back into another lockdown similar to what we did just before Christmas, Omicron is not going to be gone in two weeks or four weeks."

He said there would be another spike in cases when they exit lockdown. Dr. Patterson said they will try to support residents to be safe and monitor the workload on the healthcare system.

"And intervene when those are going to be overloaded," he said.

The numbers

As of Tuesday morning Nunavut has 462 positive cases in 18 communities.

The list is as follows:

10 in Kuglugktuk

seven in Naujaat

24 in Taloyoak

26 in Coral Harbour

seven in Whale Cove

32 in Sanikiluaq

21 in Kinngait

14 in Pond Inlet

two in Chesterfield Inlet

39 in Cambridge Bay

94 in Igloolik

44 in Baker Lake

21 in Arviat

seven in Sanirajak

two in Qikiqtarjuaq

23 in Rankin Inlet

five in Pangnirtung

84 in Iqaluit

An additional 83 recoveries were also reported.

The territory announced that updated case numbers would no longer be released over the weekend, with updates coming on Monday. But important news, like outbreaks, will be announced over the weekend.