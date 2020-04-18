Iqaluit man's art on the cover of the new Nunavut phone directory

An Iqaluit man's painting will be the cover of the new Nunavut directory.

Francis Lee's digital painting of Mount Thor in Pangnirtung, Nunavut is the winner of the Northwestel Nunavut cover competition.

For more than 30 years Northwestel has put northern artists on their phone book directories, according to a press release from the company.

Lee entered the competition for the first time this year, he was inspired by his roommate who had won in a previous year.

The inspiration for the iconic mountain in Auyuittuq National Park on Baffin Island came from Lee's trips to Pangnirtung while he was on duty travel for his job at the Government of Nunavut.

Lee has been living in Iqaluit for the last six years, and his hobby is digital painting.

"I've always been an artistic person," said Lee.

"Caribou grazing at Auyuittuq National Park," is the name of Francis Lee's painting featured on the 2020 Nunavut directory. (Submitted by Northwestel)

"I've always had difficulties in expressing myself through speech. So I can translate everything emotionally through my art."

The winner of the competition gets $3,000 and is chosen by the company which consults with the "local arts community."

Lee said he will spend his winnings on new art supplies or finding a way to get more Nunavummiut into digital painting.

Northwestel said the availability of new phone books may vary in each community due to COVID-19.

A list of pickup locations in each community is available on the Northwestel website.