Nunavut reports 9th COVID-19 death

A ninth person has died from COVID-19 in Nunavut.

Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, says it's "an unfortunate reminder" that "COVID-19 is not gone, and we predict that Nunavut can expect a new wave of infections this winter.

"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated," he added.

"Vaccination is our best defence against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death."

Health Minister John Main repeated that message.

"We can all protect the health of others by getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and using at-home rapid tests," Main said in a news release.

The last death from COVID-19 in Nunavut was reported in May.

Nunavut is not alone in reporting deaths from COVID-19 long after public health restrictions were lifted and case counts are no longer being reported.

Yukon reported its 30th death from COVID-19 earlier this month.

The last publicly reported death from COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories occurred in April. Jeremy Bird, a spokesperson with the N.W.T. health department, said in an email there have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the territory since April 1, bringing the territory's total to 25.

The territory stopped publicly reporting deaths from COVID-19 on July 1.

Right now, all Nunavummiut six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Second booster shots (or fourth doses) are available to anyone over the age of 18.

Booster shots are also available for those aged five and older, as long as it's been six months since they've had their second dose of the vaccine.

Nunavummiut who want to make sure they're up to date on vaccinations can also call the territorial COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601.