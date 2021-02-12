Nunavut gov't releases new COVID-19 vaccine schedule

The government of Nunavut has announced new rounds of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the territory.

Clinics in seven communities will be providing the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, beginning the week of Feb. 22, the government said in a Friday news release.

The communities are:

Baker Lake, from Feb. 22 to 25;

Kimmirut, on March 1;

Qikiqtarjuaq, from March 1 to 2;

Kugluktuk, from March 1 to 3;

Kinngait, from March 3 to 5; and

Taloyoak, from March 9 to 10.

The government said the first dose of the vaccine continues to be administered to priority groups in Iqaluit.

The MLA for Iqaluit-Manirajak, Adam Arreak Lightstone, said he has been asking the government and public health officials when the general population of Iqaluit will be able to receive the first dose of the vaccine. He says he hasn't received an answer. The government has not announced when those clinics will take place.

In the release, the government said anyone who has received the first dose "should receive a reminder from their local health centre about their second dose appointment."

Second-dose clinics

The territorial government also scheduled clinics for residents in five communities to receive the second dose.

They include:

Rankin Inlet, from Feb. 15 to 18;

Whale Cove, from Feb. 16 to 17;

Chesterfield Inlet, from Feb. 19 to 20; and

Baker Lake, from Feb. 22 to 25.

The government said administering the second dose to priority populations in Iqaluit is ongoing.

It added that anyone who missed getting the first dose in their community can still receive the vaccine by calling their local health centre and making an appointment.

However, it said that priority will be given to Nunavummiut scheduled for their second dose.

"If no additional doses are available, a wait list will be created and individuals will be able to receive their first dose once additional vaccine supply is sent to the territory," the release reads.

As of Feb. 12, there are nine active cases in the territory, all of them in Arviat, according to the government website.