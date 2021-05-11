14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, 9 recoveries

There are 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nunavut and nine recoveries on Tuesday, according to the territory's latest numbers.

It's the highest number of confirmed cases in a day since this outbreak began in April. The previous highest number of cases confirmed in a day was on May 6, with 12 cases reported.

The new cases announced Tuesday bring the number of active cases in the territory to 75, all of which are in Iqaluit.

On Monday, Nunavut officials said the case counts in the city's jails and shelters were rising, however, most of the COVID-19 transmission in the city is still a result of parties and people visiting each other indoors.

To date, there have been 16,471 first doses of Moderna vaccine administered among Nunavummiut. There are 12,931 people who are fully vaccinated.

Since this outbreak began, there have been 116 recoveries.