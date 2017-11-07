Nunavut MLAs slam government over 'unacceptable' trend of non-answers

Nunavut's MLAs are fed up with how cabinet ministers are answering their questions — or rather, not answering.

In a letter to Premier Joe Savikataaq tabled Wednesday in the legislature, regular members' caucus chair John Main says there are "ongoing performance issues" with Nunavut's cabinet.

"I must advise you that there is a growing dissatisfaction on the part of my caucus colleagues with the approach taken by a number of ministers," says the letter, which emphasizes the gripe isn't targeted at any one particular minister.

"Rather than responding in a clear, candid and comprehensive manner to members' questions ... a number of ministers do the opposite.

"This is unacceptable."

MLA John Main, chair of the regular members caucus

The letter goes on to threaten censure, or even non-confidence motions for certain ministers if things don't improve.

"I don't know if we've reached the breaking point. But we've been close a few times," Main told CBC News.

"[The letter] sets the bar higher for what it means to be a minister in the Nunavut government. It can be very frustrating when you get the runaround, or when a minister doesn't seem to know their file."

The timing of the letter comes as the Legislative Assembly approaches its one-and-a-half year mark in power. One key difference from the past is that this group opted not to do a formal midterm review of cabinet. Still, the letter says MLAs are evaluating cabinet's performance on an ongoing basis.

"Look, ministers are compensated very generously. And I think any public servant who's earning $200,000 a year, is held to a pretty high standard. And we need to make sure we're holding our ministers to a pretty high standard," Main said.

'That's what the bureaucrats are for'

By day's end, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq had already responded to the letter, although it hasn't been tabled yet.

Speaking to CBC News, Savikataaq wouldn't elaborate on what's in the formal response until it's tabled, but said he was surprised to receive the letter from the MLAs.

"The questions they're asking are more detailed. And if we don't have any hint, or been notified what questions they're going to ask, then it's very hard to get real detailed [answers]," Savikataaq said.

"Because you can't expect the ministers to know everything. That's what the bureaucrats are for. And not even one bureaucrat can know everything. They all know bits and pieces of stuff, and we're doing our best to answer the questions as best as we can.

Savikataaq said he told Main that MLAs can go talk to any minister if they have concerns, or talk to him.

"Don't paint us all with the same paint brush. If there's any problems or perceived problems, then deal with that problem and we'll work it out," Savikataaq said.

John Main, chair of the regular members caucus, tabled Nunavut's first ever "Letter of Expectation" for the territory's cabinet. (Nunavut Legislative Assembly)

Expectations moving forward

The letter finished with MLAs setting out seven key expectations moving forward.

Namely, MLAs want the ministers to be fully briefed on their portfolios, to provide substantive answers, and to table all documents that MLAs request in a timely manner.

"I think this letter is trying to clarify what our expectations are, and serve as a reminder that we, as elected MLAs, decide who sits in cabinet and who serves as minister," Main said.