Nunavut MLAs expect busy fall sitting

Nunavut MLAs return to the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

With nine bills expected to come forward, the three-week fall sitting is anticipated to be a busy one.

However, the first order of business is the territory's capital budget, expected to come forward on Thursday.

"Right now, capital is the meat of the meetings for this fall sitting so I expect capital items will be a huge topic," said David Joanasie, government house leader.

According to Joanasie, funding for long-term care facilities in Cambridge Bay and Iqaluit will be included in the budget.

David Joanasie, the MLA for South Baffin, pictured Nov. 17, 2021. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

The Department of Finance is expected to present five bills, including one that would allow for further infrastructure investments in other departments.

Otherwise, the departments of Justice, as well as Community and Government Services will each introduce a bill.

'A lot left to be done'

Joanasie said Premier P.J. Akeegok will also present a mandate review on the sitting's first day. He added the review was decided upon by all caucus members during a retreat in 2021.

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, MLA for Iqaluit-Sinaa, says the review will be an opportunity to see what work has been completed, but also what the Nunavut government still has left to accomplish.

"There's definitely a lot left to be done," she said. "There hasn't been enough progress towards housing people and meeting their basic needs."

She hopes the capital budget will address some of the territory's housing concerns.

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, the MLA for Iqaluit-Sinaa, pictured on Nov. 17, 2021. (Matisse Harvery/Radio-Canada)

It's been a year since the territorial government announced its Nunavut 3000 plan , which aims to build 3,000 homes by 2030.

To Pitsiulaaq Brewster, the government "hasn't made significant progress" on the plan in that time.

Solomon Malliki, Aivilik MLA and regular members caucus chairperson, echoed Pitsiulaaq Brewster in calling for updated infrastructure.

"Schools [...] and health centers need to be updated because some of the buildings are 30 years old," he said. "That's almost unacceptable for Nunavummiut."

Official language laws review

The standing committee on legislation is expected to introduce its review of the territory's language laws — the first in 15 years.

Earlier this month, different groups presented their suggested amendments to the Official Languages Act and Inuit Language Protection Act during a four-day televised hearing.

The territorial government will have 120 days to respond once the committee brings forward its report.

Response to auditor general report

Following public engagement, the standing committee on oversight of government operations and public accounts is expected to introduce recommendations in response to the auditor general's report on the territory's treatment of vulnerable children in its care.

"I think it's important to open the discussion about what the approach is going to be to those children and families who are impacted by the problems that have occured, whether or not the minister will apologize," said committee member Pitsiulaaq Brewster.