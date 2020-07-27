Baker Lake and Kugluktuk now have new MLAs

Two Nunavut communities have new MLAs.

Calvin Aivgak Pedersen will represent Kugluktuk, while Craig Atangalaaq Simailak will represent Baker Lake.

Both seats were acclaimed, Elections Nunavut announced over Twitter on Friday.

Simeon Mikkungwak was the previous MLA for Baker Lake, and House Speaker in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly. He resigned in February, citing personal reasons — specifically his wife's health.

"My family has been enduring great pressure in recent months," he said at the time.

"The expectations of public life are great. We owe it to our constituents to represent them with all the energy that we can bring," he said.

Mila Kamingoak then stepped down from her role as Kugluktuk's MLA on April 3.

She did not give a reason for her resignation. However, a news release issued at the time quoted Speaker and Aggu MLA Paul Quassa, who referred to Kamingoak's young family.

Mayoral election in Pangnirtung

Pangnirtung will also elect a new mayor next month.

The candidates running in the byelection are Stevie Komoartok and Eric Lawlor, Elections Nunavut says.

It comes after the former mayor, Hezakiah Oshutapik, died of a heart attack in April.

Oshutapik had been out on the land, and was trying to get his snow machine unstuck, according to his family.

The 63-year-old was a plumber, oil burner mechanic, and had worked for many years at the local housing authority. He had also served previous terms as mayor.

The election is scheduled for Aug. 24.