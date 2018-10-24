Nunavut housing minister stripped of portfolio after 'serious breach,' says premier

Pat Angnakak has been stripped of her duties as the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation and the minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corporation.

Premier Joe Savikataaq made the announcement Wednesday after he said there was a "serious breach of cabinet confidentiality" in the legislature.

"As a cabinet, we cannot work together effectively if we cannot trust that our colleagues are able to maintain their oaths," he said in a news release.

Lorne Kusugak will take over housing, while Jeannie Ehaloak will take over the energy file.

More to come.