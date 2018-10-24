Breaking
Nunavut housing minister stripped of portfolio after 'serious breach,' says premier
Minister Pat Angnakak is no longer the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation and the Qulliq Energy Corporation, after what Premier Joe Savikataaq describes as a 'serious breach of cabinet confidentiality in the legislative assembly.'
Premier Joe Savikataaq made the announcement Wednesday after he said there was a "serious breach of cabinet confidentiality" in the legislature.
"As a cabinet, we cannot work together effectively if we cannot trust that our colleagues are able to maintain their oaths," he said in a news release.
Lorne Kusugak will take over housing, while Jeannie Ehaloak will take over the energy file.
