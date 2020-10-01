Nunavut mine employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee working at a Nunavut mine has been confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

It was reported by Agnico Eagle on Monday as a presumptive case, according to an email from the company.

All employees who were on the Sept. 28 northbound flight with that employee were immediately placed in strict isolation in their rooms upon arriving at the mine site while contact tracing was conducted, the email says.

There were 15 people who were in potential contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The company says none of those people have shown symptoms and have all tested negative to COVID-19. Each will be tested again at the Val-d'Or or Mirabel facilities in Quebec on Friday.

The employee who tested positive was working at the Meliadine mine near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. The test was validated at the Laboratoire de Santé Publique du Québec.