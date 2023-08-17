Nunavut medical patients flown out of Yellowknife

The Government of Nunavut says 85 medical travelers and escorts from Nunavut left the Northwest Territories via charter flight on Wednesday night.

They arrived in Edmonton around midnight, the government said.

The move follows Wednesday evening's announcement from the N.W.T. government that Yellowknife was being evacuated because of nearby wildfires. People in the city were asked to be gone by noon Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the government of Nunavut (GN) said all Nunavut residents under the government's care are "safe" and have either left or are booked to leave Yellowknife by noon Friday.

That includes those on medical and duty travel and people under the responsibility of Family Services and Justice.

In a statement, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said the GN is committed to supporting the N.W.T. during its wildfire evacuation efforts.

"We know many families are displaced from their homes, including the relatives and loved ones of Nunavummiut. This tragedy is deeply felt," Akeeagok said.

Helen Klengenberg, from Kugluktuk, Nunavut, was in Yellowknife for medical travel with her husband.

Klengenberg said she and her husband went to the Yellowknife airport at 3 p.m. on Wednesday but weren't boarded until 10 p.m. They were sent to Larga Kitikmeot, a boarding home for medical patients.

"They were expecting us and thankfully they had us in our rooms in no time," Klengenberg said.

Medical patients from Nunavut will now either continue their care in Edmonton, or will wait to return to their home communities.

All Kitikmeot medevac flights will now also now be sent to Edmonton instead of Yellowknife.

'It's so worrisome'

Families across Nunavut have ties to the Northwest Territories, especially those who need to live in Yellowknife to receive specialized care.

Kugluktuk resident Christine Kuliktana said she feared for the safety of her brother-in-law, Terry, after she saw the evacuation announcement on Wednesday night.

Terry is blind and lives in Yellowknife in a home for adults with specialized needs. He's lived there for about 20 years.

"It's so worrisome. It is scary. I've never seen it before like this in my life. I'm 52 years old ... this is the worst I've ever seen in my life. It's so scary," Kuliktana said.

She said she wanted Terry to come to Kugluktuk when the evacuation was announced, but he was sent to Red Deer, Alta., instead.

"Because of his health conditions, he has to be close to a hospital," Kuliktana said.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which represents Inuit in Nunavut, is also offering support for beneficiaries in the Northwest Territories.

Nunavut Inuit households in Yellowknife, Ndilo, Dettah, Enterprise, Fort Smith, Hay River, Jean Marie River and Behchoko will receive a payment of $1,000 per household.