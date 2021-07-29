This Nunavut man toasts his noodles and butters them

Mike Jancke doesn't mess around when it comes to Mr. Noodles.

He has a recipe that results in a snack like no other.

First off, don't put them in water and boil them like the instructions say.

"Break them in half with a butter knife across the middle where it is folded over," he said from his home in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Before putting noodles in a toaster, it's important to cut them in half so they fit. (Submitted by Mike Jancke)

Then take the severed noodles and pop them in a toaster.

"They take a while to start browning but once they do they can burn very quickly," he said.

It's important to keep an eye on them while they cook.

Not only to keep them from burning, but to make sure they are perfectly toasted.

Make sure you watch closely when toasting Mr. Noodles. Jancke says once they start to brown they can quickly burn. (submitted by Mike Jancke)

When ready, take those noodles out, butter them and dump on a flavour packet.

"When you butter toasted noodles it sticks to the butter."

The result?

"You know that feeling of almost burning your tongue with hot popcorn ... but it doesn't hurt?" Jancke asked

Jancke says toasted noodles with butter and a sprinkling of flavouring results in a family favourite snack. (Submitted by Mike Jancke)

"Kind of like that," he laughed.

Jancke says he will boil noodles and eat them dry with the flavouring, but toasting is a favourite in his house.

"Toasted noodles aren't very filling, so it's like a fun snack for the kids," he said.

Jancke says he's been doing this since he was young.

Despite not being the same brand, Jancke calls them Mr. Noodles, and he loves them. (Submitted by Mike Jancke)

He can't quite remember what made him do it, but says he was surprised when he found out others in his community did the same.

"I was excited to tell people about it, only to learn that other people do it too."

But when he posted a picture of the toasted noodles in CBC's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen, a lot of people had no idea such a snack was possible.

"Never ever heard of this!! Definitely going to try this out!" said one member.

"Now I wanna try this," said another.

Jancke says his kids love toasted noodles, especially with chicken flavouring. (Submitted by Mike Jancke)

With over 100 comments, and hundreds of shares, safe to say Jancke's toasted noodles trick is catching on.

'It's crazy to think that something so normal to us is not eaten everywhere," he said.