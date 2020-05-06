Clyde River man dies after RCMP member shoots weapon during 'use of force situation'

A 31-year-old Clyde River man is dead after an RCMP-involved shooting in the Nunavut community that happened late Tuesday evening.

A community RCMP officer fired a weapon during a "use of force situation," Nunavut RCMP say.

Officers responded to an incident at a residence at around 11:00 p.m., RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday.

"While at the residence, an officer became involved in a use of force situation and discharged their firearm," the release said.

"A 31-year-old man from Clyde River was immediately transported to the health centre and was pronounced

deceased."

The release did not specifically state whether the man was shot by the RCMP officer.

The Ottawa Police is en route to the community now, RCMP said, to start an independent investigation into the death.