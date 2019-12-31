Iqaluit man charged with attempted murder after 'gruesome' snowmobile attack

A 19-year-old Iqaluit man has been charged with attempted murder after what RCMP call a "gruesome attack" on two other men using a snowmobile this weekend.

After investigating, police have changed an earlier charge of aggravated assault to attempted murder for Jordan Kovik, according to an RCMP news release sent Tuesday.

Kovik faces other charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, breaching his bail conditions by drinking, and dangerously operating a motor vehicle with intent to harm.

Police said the attack happened early in the morning on Saturday near the men's shelter in Iqaluit.

Reportedly, Kovik and the two men argued outside the Chartroom Lounge.

After an investigation, police said they learned that Kovik later went inside the bar, but when he came out, he saw a man running away from the area.

Kovik thought his sled was tampered with, so he allegedly followed the two men on his snowmobile until he found them near the men's shelter, police said in Tuesday's news release.

Police said both men were physically assaulted and run over by a snowmobile. One man escaped, while a 28-year-old man was knocked unconscious. Police allege that Kovik continued to assault him and then drove over him with a snowmobile.

The victim was in "serious medical distress," police said. He was medevaced to Ottawa where he remains hospitalized.

Kovik was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Tuesday, where it would be determined if he would be held in custody.