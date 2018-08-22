Nunavut mine fined $100K for not filing environmental reports on time

The owner of an inactive gold mine in Nunavut has been fined for filing environmental reports three years late.

Lupin Mines Incorporated has pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a $100,000 penalty.

Daniel Smith, regional director of environmental enforcement for Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the mine failed to produce timely reports — initially due in 2014 — on impacts to fish habitat. Those reports were eventually filed last year, and no negative impacts were found.

Daniel Smith is the Environment and Climate Change Canada's regional director of the environmental enforcement directorate for the prairie and northern region. (Submitted) However, "without this information, Environment Canada cannot make decisions to protect the environment," said Smith. "It's very important that we receive it."

The reports are required by all mines. A failure to report is "not something that happens very often, from my experience," according to Smith.

Smith said the mine did not conduct the study as required for financial reasons, leading to a recommendation that charges be filed under the Fisheries Act. The $100,000 penalty represents the maximum that could be levied, given the charge.

Smith added that $80,000 of the penalty will go straight into an environmental damages fund, which disperses money to projects designed to benefit the environment taken on by groups like NGOs and Indigenous governments.

"So, the good news is that the money will go back into the environment," he said.

The Lupin Mine opened in 1982 but has been mothballed for more than a decade. It's located roughly 400 kilometres north of Yellowknife.

With files from Pauline Pemik andCanadian Press