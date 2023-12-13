Nunavut looks to green energy as COP28 signals move away from fossil fuels

As Canada heralds "breakthrough commitments" in a new climate deal at COP28, Nunavut is also looking to transition away from its reliance on fossil fuels.

On Wednesday, representatives from nearly 200 countries at COP28 signed on to an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels in an effort to fight climate change.

In Nunavut, where all 25 communities still rely on diesel power, conversations about developing green energy are still ongoing.

Harry Flaherty, the president and CEO of the Qikiqtaaluk Corp., the business arm of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, says although much of Nunavut's plans to transition away from diesel are still in the planning phase, some projects are starting to become a reality.

"We need to start moving forward. We need to start planning how we can make a difference in Inuit Nunangat," Flaherty said.

The climate deal signed on Wednesday at COP28 in Dubai is groundbreaking as it would mark the first time that nations agree at a UN climate summit to explicitly address fossil fuels and the need to move away from oil, natural gas and coal in order to limit global warming.

Still, some critics have expressed disappointment because the deal does not call for a "phase out" or "phase down" of fossil fuels.

But Canada's federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement the deal "shapes a path forward."

"The text has breakthrough commitments on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the transition away from fossil fuels. The package is not perfect, no UN text is," Guilbeault said.

Renewable energy in Nunavut

In Nunavut, Qikiqtaaluk Corp. and Nunavut Nukkasarvut Corp. held community consultations in Iqaluit last month about potential renewable energy projects for the community. Discussions focused mostly on hydro, solar and wind projects.

Harry Flaherty is the president and CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corp. in Iqaluit. (Submitted by Harry Flaherty)

"Our focus at the moment is Iqaluit because the population has grown dramatically over the years," Flaherty said.

Flaherty said they just finished analyzing what came out of those community consultations and will produce a report that compiles the community's feedback.

Then, survey work could begin next summer along with preliminary studies depending on what the project is, Flaherty said.

"Then we can start discussing how the project will move forward," he said.

Although the territory still relies on diesel, several green energy projects have have been announced in recent years.

Student housing at Iqaluit's Nunavut Arctic College already uses solar panels, and plans are underway to install solar panels at Kugluktuk's power plant.

In Sanikiluaq, there are plans to build a lone windmill that's expected to cut the community's reliance on diesel in half.

In 2016, the Qulliq Energy Corp. also identified five Nunavut communities that would have the potential to generate electricity through wind power.

Flaherty said he believes transitioning to green energy would "drastically" reduce the cost of home heating and electricity.

"I would think that it very likely would reduce everything by half. Everything would be more affordable," he said.

"We need to look at other alternatives and play a small role in making a difference."