Got an unused Nunavut licence plate? A teen from across the world wants it

A small piece of Nunavut might make its way to Europe.

A teen from Czech Republic, now living in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, has been collecting car licence plates from around the world.

And now, 17-year-old Tomas Novotny is hoping to get his hands on Nunavut's unique bear-shaped plate.

"I'm trying to get a plate from every country in the world, including every Canadian province," Novotny said, who added he already has about 2,500 plates from around 100 countries.

"So obviously, I can't miss … one of the nicest designs of number plates around the world, which is Nunavut."

He already has a bear-shaped plate from the Northwest Territories, but he's still hoping to get Nuanvut's version, or the territory's newer versions with graphics on them, which Novotny said "are still like one of the best, nicest designs around."

Novotny said he has reached out to Facebook groups in Nunavut and has had one response already.

"I think one person sent me a package," he said, "which is really, really nice."

Some of the licence plates in Tomas Novotny's collection of about 2,500 plates from around the world. (Submitted by Tomas Novotny)

Novotny's car plate fascination started from a young age, he said, but his hobby of collecting them started "properly" about three years ago.

It also helps that he lives away from his birth country, and when he and his parents travel back to Czech Republic, they often drive, meaning he gets to see many parts of Europe. He and his parents have also travelled to various other countries in other parts of the world too.

Novotny said he often collects plates by digging through scrap yards and putting call-outs for them on Facebook.

Along with the thousands of plates he's collected, he also has heard many stories from people he's met in his mission to collect.

"I've met hundreds of people from all around the world. And that's really what I like about this hobby," he said. "I get to have really interesting conversations with some people from all sorts of countries around the world."

He said he's made friends with people from places like Gambia, South Korea, Australia, Iraq and Canada.

"We always talk about how things are in their country, and I get to learn a lot about culture," he said. "Obviously, if I ever want to travel there … they sometimes offer for me that I can stay in their home. They will show me around."

He's collected other hard to find plates too. For example, he has one in his collection that was found in a river crossing in Iceland.

"In Iceland, it's almost impossible to get number plates," he said, adding he found the best way to obtain one is for someone else to lose their plate, and someone else finding it and giving it away.

Tomas Novotny began seriously collecting licence plates about three years ago. (Submitted by Tomas Novotny)

Another plate in his collection, which happens to be his favourite, is a light-up plate from Japan, and the numbers of which happen to be his birth date.

In return, Novotny said he likes to send souvenirs — like T-shirts or sweets.

When it comes to his family's reaction to his collection, he said there's mixed reviews. His dad encourages and helps him with it, meanwhile his mom, he said with a smile, is a bit less content about it at times.

"My mom, obviously, isn't that happy about it because I'm making a bit of a mess in the house with just random pieces of scrap metal around," he said. "But she doesn't mind as much. My uncle thinks I'm crazy."

Novotny said he hopes to one day make a map display of all the plates.