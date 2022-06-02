Nunavut Legislature raises Pride flag for 1st time

For the first time, a Pride flag was raised at Nunavut's legislature Wednesday morning in honour of Pride Month.

Several MLAs also wore Pride pins in celebration of the 2SLGBTQ community.

John Main, Nunavut's minister of health and the MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove, said youth shouldn't feel guilty about their sexuality.

"First of all, you are loved. You are loved," he said.

"No matter what your sexuality is, you are loved. Secondly if you are feeling down today, the days ahead will be better. You will not suffer forever."

Meanwhile, Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Brewster spoke about raising the flag during her member's statement.

"Celebration of Pride Month is about equality, representation, and visibility," Brewster said.

"As member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, I am taking off my mask to say today and everyday it is important that we are being more visible for the people who don't have the courage to do so."

Pride Month runs until the end of June. Schools across Nunavut are hosting events to celebrate, while schools in Iqaluit hosted a Pride walk Wednesday.

The City of Iqaluit has also recently approved the painting of rainbow crosswalks — one for the Joamie Ilinniarvik School, one for Aqsarniit Middle School and another for Nakasuk Elementary School in case it's interested, Mayor Kenny Bell confirmed to CBC News.

Last year, the city approved a rainbow crosswalk to be painted at Inuksuk High School.