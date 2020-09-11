Nunavut calls special sitting of the legislature

After cancelling the spring sitting of the legislature due to COVID-19, Nunavut has called a special sitting of the legislative assembly beginning Sept. 21.

Speaker Paul Quassa made the announcement in a news release Friday.

The spring sitting was scheduled to run from May 26 to June 4 , but at the time all organizations were limiting travel and large gatherings due to the pandemic.

The news release said the sitting will focus on legislation "arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other business," including swearing in the two new MLAs from Baker Lake and Kugluktuk on Monday.

Adam Arreak Lightstone, MLA for Iqaluit Manirajak, said this will be the first chance politicians have to raise questions and concerns about how the territory is handling the pandemic. He said he expects COVID-19 to be the "main focus" of the week-long sitting.

He said isolation hubs — hotels in the South where travelling Nunavummiut have been isolating before returning home — are of particular concern.

"I've seen a wide range of complaints on social media," he told CBC. He said services at the hotels haven't been consistent, and his constituents have concerns about how people are being treated.

As of Aug. 9 the territory had spent $21 million to house Nunavummiut in hotels in four cities. Arreak Lightstone says that cost is also a "major concern" for him.

"I understand that it is important and it has played a major role in keeping Nunavut COVID[-19]-free, but I'm not completely convinced that the isolation hubs are the sole solution."

Adam Arreak Lightstone, MLA for Iqaluit Manirajak, says he's heard complaints about inconsistent treatment at isolation hotels in the South. (Beth Brown/CBC)

Arreak Lightstone thinks rapid testing, coupled with standard isolation, could be a solution to the "sky high" cost of the hubs.

Another issue the MLA intends to raise is exemptions to Nunavut's strict travel restrictions. Currently the chief public health officer (CPHO) allows exemptions for essential workers, but Arreak Lightstone doesn't think politicians should be exempt , or retail and supply-chain workers.

"This would be an ideal time for the private sector to bolster their local employment had the CPHO not included them in these exemptions."

The legislature will be following COVID-19 restrictions by limiting public access to the gallery and cancelling Youth Parliament. It will be live streaming the sittings.

Nunavut's Standing Committee on Legislation starts sitting on Tuesday Sept. 15. It's expected to review proposed expenditures for the next fiscal year.

The dates of the fall sitting, previously scheduled for October, will be announced shortly after the House reconvenes, the statement Friday said.