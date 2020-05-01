Nunavut Speaker calls off Legislative Assembly spring sitting

A spring gathering of Nunavut's government is cancelled because of COVID-19.

Speaker Paul Quassa announced Friday the cancellation of the coming sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

The sitting was scheduled to run from May 26 to June 4.

"All Nunavut organizations and residents are currently being asked to limit their travel and refrain from large gatherings," Quassa said in a Friday news release.

"The most prudent course of action for our institution at this time is to defer its next sitting."

Quassa said he's confident that the fall sitting will carry on as scheduled.

The assembly isn't scheduled to sit again until October. But, if financial bills related to Nunavut's COVID-19 response need to be passed, Quassa said the government is prepared to recall the House in September. That means members of the assembly would convene outside of a scheduled time.

"Ministers and regular members of the Legislative Assembly remain engaged with their portfolio and constituency responsibilities," Quassa said.

Byelections for Baker Lake and Kugluktuk are still scheduled for Aug. 24.

The cancellation comes just one day after Nunavut's first case of COVID-19 was announced.