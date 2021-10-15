Nunavut Legislative Assembly's fall sitting kicks off this week

The Nunavut Legislative Assembly will be back in session starting Wednesday in Iqaluit for its fall sitting, one day earlier than planned due to a change to airline flight schedules.

There are seven bills set to be introduced, including the capital budget.

David Joanasie, South Baffin MLA, Community and Government Services Minister and the government House leader, said this sitting will be an "opportune time" for Lorne Kusugak, the minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp., "to elaborate" on the recently announced Nunavut 3000 housing plan.

David Joanasie, the MLA for South Baffin, pictured Nov. 17, 2021. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

The ambitious plan lays out a goal to build 3,000 new homes by 2030. To reach the goal, more than 30 new housing units would need to be built every month for the next eight years. The plan is estimated to cost $2.6 billion, according to the housing corporation.

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok was in Ottawa Monday to ask for funding for the housing plan.

About 65 per cent of the cost is budgeted to come from governments and Inuit organizations. Akeeagok, along with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) president Aluki Kotierk, met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to retain $500 million worth of this money to be split between NTI the Nunavut government. (NTI plans to use its share of the split funds, if granted, for its own housing project separate from Nunavut 3000).

Akeeagok said his government's plan is "very ambitious but attainable."

"I really feel the reaction was really positive and the prime minister understands that housing is our priority," he said.

"I'm optimistic that we will keep continuing to have the dialogue with the prime minister and really to keep pushing housing from that lens because we know housing is needed."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 12. The two met again in October to discuss funding for housing. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Akeeagok said he has not received a reply yet on their funding ask, and said he hopes the money is allocated in the 2023 federal budget.

Meanwhile, Solomon Malliki, MLA for Aivilik and the chairperson of the regular members' caucus, said he's not entirely confident in the Nunavut 3000 plan.

"Our term is only up to [2025]," he said. "This government is committing the next government for houses. I don't see how that is realistic."

He said MLAs will be asking more questions about it during the fall sitting.

Malliki also wants to see funds set aside in the territorial budget to look at the creation of an elder's facility in each of the communities in the territory.

Solomon Malliki, the MLA for Aivilik, pictured on Nov. 17, 2021. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

"That's what we're hoping for," he said. "The government's mandate is closer to home, but we want them at home."

Joanasie said among the other bills to be introduced are an act to amend the Commissioner's Land Act and an act to amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act.

He said he couldn't provide more details on those for the time being.

"I expect a good two weeks ahead of us, and look forward to the discussions with MLAs and others," he said.

"I would also just like to invite the public, if they're coming in, if they're passing by, our legislature is back open to welcoming visitors … by all means, you're welcome to come and observe."

The fall sitting, which starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, is set to run for about two weeks, wrapping up on Nov. 8.