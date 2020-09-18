Nunavut assembly will choose a new Speaker and premier today

Nunavut lawmakers will choose a new territorial government leadership today in Iqaluit.

The 2021 Nunavut Leadership Forum takes place in the Nunavut legislature chamber starting at 10 a.m.

All 22 members of the assembly who were elected on Oct. 25 will be in attendance.

There are no parties in Nunavut's consensus government. Instead, during the one-day forum, newly elected MLAs will select the premier, Speaker and members of the executive council (cabinet) by secret ballot.

Several MLAs have said they would like to be premier.

Joe Savikataaq, MLA for Arviat South, who served as premier from June 2018 until the Sept. 20 election call, has already told CBC News that he wants another term in office.

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA P.J. Akeeagok, who led the Qikiqtani Inuit Association before the election, said he would also be interested. So did Lorne Kusugak, Rankin Inlet South MLA and a minister in the former government, who lost to Savikataaq in the second ballot for premier in June 2018.

Other MLAs could also put themselves forward.

But the first item of business will be the election of the Speaker, according to a legislative assembly rundown of the day's proceedings.

The Speaker-elect will preside over the proceedings of the forum.

The second item of business will be the election of the premier, with each nominated candidate delivering a speech before the vote by secret ballot.

MLAs not standing for premier will be permitted to ask questions of candidates.

More than one round of voting is possible; two were required in 2018 when Savikataaq was finally elected.

Cabinet will consist of nine members — the premier and eight ministers — who will be assigned portfolios by the new premier.

Public access to the foyer and visitors' gallery continues to be restricted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state of public health emergency.

But the proceedings of the Nunavut Leadership Forum will be televised on local community cable stations where available and on the direct-to-home satellite service on the Bell (channel 513) and Shaw (channel 289-classic/channel 489-new lineup) networks.

Sittings are live-streamed here.

Residents of Iqaluit can also listen to the live radio broadcast of the proceedings on the following FM channels: Floor: 92.5 / Inuktitut: 94.7 / English: 102.1.