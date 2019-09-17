Nunavut's languages commissioner resigns due to health reasons

Helen Klengenberg has resigned as Nunavut's languages commissioner due to health reasons.

The clerk of the Legislative Assembly John Quirke confirmed her departure on Tuesday. He said her resignation was effective as of Monday.

Klengenberg was appointed in June 2017 to a five-year term after a lengthy search. Klengenberg, who grew up in Kugluktuk, was the territory's first languages commissioner to speak fluent Inuinnaqtun, as well as several other Inuit dialects.

At the time of her appointment, Klengenberg called it "a privilege." She wanted to prioritize language revitalization.

Nunavut's previous languages commissioner, Sandra Inutiq, resigned in May 2016 also citing health reasons. However, Inutiq later told CBC she was burned out and that a tense working relationship with the government drove her to step down.

Prior to Klengenberg's appointment, the job was posted three times due to a low number of applicants.