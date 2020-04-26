Nunavut judge slammed by higher court, again

A Nunavut judge has flouted the highest court in Canada on multiple occasions, according to a recent ruling by the Nunavut Court of Appeal on a sentencing decision made by Justice Paul Bychok.

Appeal Court Justice Jack Watson overturned the sentence and said Bychok's decision to reject a joint submission was "contrary to the public interest," "not well founded," and followed a process that was "unfair" and "wrong in a variety of ways."

The court released Watson's decision Aug. 5.

Bychok presided over the sentencing hearing of David Kuliktana in Iqaluit in June 2019. Kuliktana had pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful confinement in Cambridge Bay.

The prosecutor and defence lawyer submitted a joint sentencing recommendation of four months in jail.

Bychok rejected that submission after a lengthy back-and-forth with the lawyers and sentenced Kuliktana to six months.

According to a Supreme Court of Canada case, sentencing judges should only reject joint submissions in rare circumstances when they fail the "public interest" test. That test asks whether a reasonable person would consider the joint submission "so unhinged from the circumstances" that they would think "the proper functioning of the justice system has broken down."

A file photo of Cambridge Bay. David Kuliktana pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of unlawful confinement in the community in 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Instead, Bychok rejected the joint submission based on his own opinion, Watson wrote in his decision.

"It was not open to [Bychok] to recast the [Supreme Court of Canada] decision," Watson said.

Watson pointed to another sentencing decision by Bychok that was overturned on appeal on similar grounds.

Rejection of joint submission in 2018 sentencing

Bychok had rejected a joint submission at the 2018 sentencing of Lanny Kippomee, who pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and failing probation orders.

In overturning the sentence, Justice J.A. Smallwood of the appeal court said Bychok was wrong to reject the joint submission and made multiple errors and misinterpretations of the law at trial.

Smallwood referred to two other recent cases where Bychok rejected joint submissions and sent the lawyers away to rework the submission until it was more in line with his personal views.

"This approach is contrary to that established in [the Supreme Court of Canada case] where sentencing judges are to demonstrate restraint in considering joint submissions and should depart only rarely," Smallwood wrote in a decision issued in July 2019.

This approach also risks delays and inefficiencies in the court system, Smallwood warned.