Nunavut judge says minimum sentence for a sex charge is too high

A Nunavut judge has ruled that a mandatory minimum sentence for inviting a person under 16 to engage in sexual touching violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At the same time, Justice Christian Lyons struck down a 90-day jail sentence for a 27-year-old man convicted of going into the bedroom of 13- and 14-year-old girls and trying to bribe them to have sex with him.

The man, identified in court documents only as SS, will instead serve a 120-day conditional sentence — a type of sentence that involves house arrest.

Charter violation

In a written decision Tuesday, Lyons said that the 90-day minimum for a summary conviction violates the Charter because it applies to anyone who commits the crime — no matter if they have a cognitive impairment, a psychological disorder or other factors.

In some hypothetical cases, he wrote, 90 days would be too harsh a sentence for someone convicted of inviting sexual touching.

Such a sentence would "outrage standards of decency to the extent that reasonable members of the public would find the punishment abhorrent or intolerable," he wrote.

He also pointed to a decision from Nunavut's Chief Justice Neil Sharkey, who found the 90-day mandatory minimum for sexual interference — sexually touching someone under the age of 16 — unconstitutional.

The case of SS

In SS's case, defence argued the mandatory minimum was "cruel and unusual punishment" and asked for a 90-day conditional sentence instead.

The Crown opposed that application, asking for a jail sentence of between 120 and 180 days.

Lyons wrote that SS's original sentence of 90 days in jail couldn't be seen as an improper sentence, but a conditional sentence would also satisfy the court's requirements. Having ruled against the mandatory minimum, he chose to impose the 120-day conditional sentence.

Facts presented in Lyons' decision state that SS was drinking with a couple in their home on July 21, 2021.

At some point, SS entered a bedroom where the couple's 13-year-old daughter and her 14-year-old friend were. He asked them for sex, and offered them alcohol, cigarettes and money, which they refused.

Lyons outlined two aggravating factors in this case: SS's "concerted effort" to persuade the girls to have sex with him, and the fact the victims were Indigenous girls, who are at higher risks of violence.

"A clear message needs to be sent that there will be real and significant consequences for people who drunkenly invite children to have sexual intercourse, especially when they offer inducements such as money, alcohol or cigarettes to get them to take up the invitation," Lyons wrote.

He also listed several mitigating factors in the case, including SS's lack of criminal record, his guilty plea, and the fact that he has a good job and supports his family.

"He also appears to have made better life choices since being charged, including quitting drinking," Lyons wrote.

He accepted the defence's suggestion of a conditional sentence, which he said would apply "significant restrictions" to SS while allowing him to keep his job and support his family.