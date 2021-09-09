Nunavut has done little to fix jail issues, Auditor General says

Six years after Canada's Auditor General released a scathing report into the state of Nunavut's jails, not much has improved.

In a report tabled Thursday afternoon, the Auditor General once again lambasted the territorial government for the state of its jails in a follow-up audit, concluding the justice department "did not make satisfactory progress on selected observations and recommendations from our 2015 audit."

The Nunavut government held the grand opening of its 112-bed Aaqqigiravik Correctional Healing Facility to replace the notorious Baffin Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

Although the OAG did acknowledge the territory has made strides to address capacity issues in housing male inmates — though the women's jail is over-capacity — several issues are still putting inmates and staff at risk.

Most notably, Nunavut still struggles to deliver consistent mental health and rehabilitation services to its inmates, nor are many inmates even being assessed on what they actually need to get better to lower their chances of re-offending.

The report also raised concerns about the consistency of cell searches and fire drills, combined with a lack of data tracking to even know how often they're happening.

"Overall, we found that the department of justice was not complying with its directives for cell search frequency and fire drills evacuations, or for documenting how it addressed any deficiencies that were found," the report reads.

Chronic staff vacancies of upwards of 30 per cent also continue to plague the justice department – a hurdle many other Nunavut government departments face. And while the department took steps since 2015 to improve training capacity, a lack of tracking meant the auditors couldn't get an accurate picture on what training was delivered, or who received it.

No plan for rehabilitation programming

The OAG found, among the cases it reviewed, many inmates were not receiving services like case management plans, meant to help them rehabilitate in jail and reintegrate back into their communities.

"These services are meant to help identify and address any needs, health issues, and mental health challenges they may have and to support their release back into their community," the report reads.

But of 17 Iqaluit-based male inmates the auditors reviewed, only one had a case management plan — although four out of five female inmates in Iqaluit did receive those services.

"In this follow-up audit, we continued to find that release planning was limited," the report added, noting there were no minimum requirements for what actually needed to go into release plans.

"In most cases, this was limited to documenting where the inmates were expected to reside after their release."

Although even in the rare instances when case management is done, access to rehabilitation programs remains sporadic. The report found male inmates "did not always have access to key rehabilitation programs, such as anger management and substance abuse recovery."

In Rankin Inlet, the report noted, those programs were only offered twice a year, while facilities in Iqaluit didn't offer it for six months in 2018.

And despite Nunavut having the highest rate of sexual assault in Canada per 100,000 people according to Statistics Canada, there remains no sex offender rehabilitation programs for adult male inmates.

In its 2015 audit, the OAG recommended Nunavut's justice department do a needs assessment for inmates. In its follow-up this time around, the assessment had not been done.

"The department still has no overall plan for delivering rehabilitation programs, nor did it have sufficient staff to plan and deliver these programs," the report read.

No improvement on segregation management

In an ongoing trend across the government of Nunavut, the justice department faced criticism for its lack of data tracking and oversight.

On the use of administrative segregation, also known as solitary confinement, the auditors found there had been no improvement since 2015, when it found "the department [had] not [been] following all of its guidelines for placing and overseeing inmates in segregation."

And while the justice department introduced a new form in 2019 to document the reasons why inmates were being placed in segregation, of 36 instances of segregation the auditors reviewed, only 13 had such forms on file.

"All 13 had the justification for the placement and a review date identified on the form," the report read, adding the majority of placements were for less than two days. "However a review of the placement decision was documented for only two of the 13 placements."