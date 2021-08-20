Nunavut's South Baffin region in 'desperate' need of foster homes

For more than 33 years, Ningeola Tiglik, who lives in Iqaluit, has taken in many children.

And now, she's encouraging others to become a foster parent too, as the territory struggles to find homes for children in care.

"It's fun as you learn what kind of child and who is coming and why," she said. "As you go along, there'll be good days and bad days. But try … and give them better days and to teach them how and why they're away from home for a while."

In Nunavut, foster care is provided by extended family — known as kinship care — and by pre-approved foster homes, both of which are considered foster parents.

They take children in for the short term, long term, or in emergency situations. Children are kept until their own home is safe or the Department of Health and Social Services can find them a permanent home.

But right now, there's a shortage of people offering to be foster parents compared to the number of children in care.

"We are desperately needing foster families," said Holly Uvilluq, a supervisor at Family Wellness, part of the Nunavut government's Department of Family Services.

Just to be "comfortable," she said, there would need to be at least 20 more foster homes available in Iqaluit, at least eight to 10 more in Kinngait and around two to three more in Kimmirut.

She said Kinngait currently has 10 foster homes and 23 kids in care. Meanwhile in Kimmirut, there are 12 kids in care and nine foster homes. In Iqaluit, she said there are multiple children in care and 63 foster homes — many of which are extended family.

According to the Canadian Child Welfare Research Portal, there were 358 children in care in 2019 out of a total of 14,943 children in the territory aged a few days old up to 18. And, on the territory's website, it says some 200 homes Nunavut-wide foster children.

Work began in Iqaluit to start recruiting more foster parents earlier this month, and there will be information sessions on how to be a foster family to follow at the end of the month. Recruitment will take place in the next couple weeks in Kinngait too, and in the fall for Kimmirut.

"There has been more children coming into care recently, so that increases the need for foster homes," Uvilluq said adding they prioritize keeping children with family wherever possible.

She says though overcrowding may be a reason some people choose not to apply, Uvilluq encourages "anyone and everyone" to apply anyway.

"The children coming into care are from this community … this is one way you can give back to our upcoming generation, our youth, our children."

Fun, but challenging at times

Tiglik said there can be ups and downs when it comes to fostering children, but in the end it's rewarding.

Tiglik has seven biological children and some grandchildren too. She said the family makes it work with communication — Tiglik let's them know who is coming to stay with them and for how long.

There's also regular communication with the child services department to check on both the family and the child in care. Tiglik said the check-ins are at least twice a month.

Family services also provides some financial support to help care for the child.

Tiglik said part of the reason why there aren't enough foster parents is awareness, and she thinks there should be more advertising for foster parents on radio and elsewhere to get people interested.

Anyone interested in applying to become a foster parent can see the requirements on the Nunavut government's website.

Tiglik said despite some of the challenges of being a foster parent, there's always good days ahead.

"I'm just interested in helping children in need and their parents," Tiglik said.

"Even if today was a bad day," she said, "tomorrow will be better."