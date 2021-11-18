Nunavut Inuit organization plans to seek self-government

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which represents about 30,000 Nunavut Inuit, plans to push ahead with self-government negotiations.

"What we would like to see is that there are better services provided to Inuit in Nunavut that incorporate Inuit worldviews and end the current public government model," said NTI President Aluki Kotierk.

That's although Nunavut, created in 1999 by the Nunavut Act as a public government, was intended to serve its mainly Inuit population.

But that hasn't worked out after 22 years, as the widespread poverty, hunger and high numbers of suicide show, Kotierk said.

"All these different determinants that would determine whether or not any lives are getting better continue to be alarmingly low. And so then it pushes us to think, is there a better way in which we can address the needs," she told CBC.

"When we work with the Government of Nunavut, or we want these specific programs, the response often is, 'but this is a public government.'"

As a result, NTI must look at alternative means to meet Inuit-specific needs, she said.

A resolution to that effect was passed on Nov. 16 by delegates at NTI's annual general meeting in Rankin Inlet.

Nunavut Agreement not fulfilled

One reason the public government has failed Inuit, Kotierk said, is that some of the articles of the Nunavut Agreement are still not fulfilled.

These include Article 23, for instance, which speaks about Inuit employment in the public service.

The article says that Inuit employment should reflect the percentage — roughly 85 per cent — of the territory's Inuit population.

A presentation about self-government at the annual general meeting noted the goal has never been met. A territorial government report from June shows that Inuit make up just 50 per cent of the Nunavut government workforce, and just 20 per cent of senior management staff.

This has an impact on how programs and services are designed and developed and the well being of Nunavummiut, Kotierk said.

The result is "very apparent in the way in which we continue to conduct self-harm and the way in which we continue to have violent outbursts in our communities," Kotierk said.

"And those are just symptoms of what continues to happen in our communities and the public government system is meant to help alleviate that. And instead, it continues to deteriorate our sense of well being."

Kotierk, centre, enters the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit to file a lawsuit against the Nunavut government in October of 2021. The suit alleged that the Nunavut government is discriminating against Inuit by not offering education in Inuktut to the same degree as English and French. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

The resolution comes after a year of strife with the Nunavut government. In October, NTI filed a lawsuit against the Nunavut government alleging that it discriminates against Inuit by not offering education in Inuktut to the same degree as English or French.

Also in October, NTI considered a lawsuit over a change the Nunavut government made in how taxes are collected on Inuit-owned land.

The NTI presentation earlier this week put forward three options for consideration by AGM delegates: striking an agreement with the Government of Nunavut to take over services; developing NTI's capacity to deliver services directly to Inuit; or engaging the federal government to establish a formal self-government in Canada.

"If we pursue the comprehensive land claims approach, we know that will take many years. But we also know that if we go through an agreement currently that takes on some of the public services responsibility, that might be something that could start addressing some of the issues that we have in our communities more immediately," Kotkierk said,

As a first step, the resolution passed asks for the organization to seek that negotiating mandate with the federal government.

"I think we've been given marching orders now to do the practical work of going to the federal government to seek this mandate," Kotierk said. "And we will work with our board to develop a constitution or a vision statement."

A change in leadership

But there's a new player on NTI's field now, the incoming premier P.J. Akeeagok, who was elected premier by his colleagues Wednesday.

P.J. Akeeagok addresses media following his selection as premier in the Nunavut Legislative Assembly Wednesday. (David Gunn/CBC)

Before moving into territorial politics, Akeeagok headed the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and sat on NTI's board, where he was supportive of the self-government move.

On Thursday, the day following his selection, Kotierk spoke to Akeeagok about areas they can work on.

"I suspect that he will be very supportive of all things that Inuit organizations are trying to achieve through Inuit self-determination," she said, adding that they plan to meet Monday.