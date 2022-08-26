NIRB set to release its decision on Baffinland's request to increase production in mid-September

The Nunavut Impact Review Board says it will release its recommendation on Baffinland Iron Mine's request to increase its production limit next month.

In a letter Thursday, the board said its reconsideration report and recommendations can be expected during the week of Sept. 19.

Board chair Marjorie Kaviq Kaluraq wrote in the update that the board understands the timeline is longer than that requested by the minister of Northern Affairs, and "urged by Baffinland and several parties." Minister Dan Vandal had urged the board to issue its recommendation by Aug. 26.

However, the board said it has to balance "the urgency of the decision," with its obligation to thoroughly assess the proposal.

Baffinland's proposal outlines its request to keep shipping ore at the same rate as it has in the last few years. In 2018, the company was given temporary approval to up its production from 4.2 million tonnes to six million tonnes, and that approval expired at the end of 2021.

The company said earlier this summer that if the limit is not increased, the company will run out of work for its employees within months, and has already sent termination notices to over 1,100 of its staff. The company said at the time that it was preparing for two rounds of terminations to take effect on Sept. 25 and Oct. 11 — if the company does not receive permission to continue extracting six million tonnes of iron ore annually from the Mary River mine.

Peter Akman, a spokesperson for Baffinland, said in an email that the approval for six million tonnes "is not unprecedented," adding it's a decision that's been made twice before since 2018.

"The additional time to make this decision is concerning for hundreds of families dependent on the Mary River Project for their economic security," Akman's statement reads in part.

"We are working around the clock to protect the future of our employees."

NIRB's process for considering the proposal for Baffinland to increase its limit mostly consisted of a written comment process. It also held a one-day community roundtable session on Aug. 16, where designated community representatives from the potentially affected North Baffin communities and Pond Inlet residents could comment or ask questions.

The period to submit comments on the proposal to increase Baffinland's production limit is now closed, the board said, and no further submissions will be considered.

The board said it won't be providing any further comment until its decision is released.