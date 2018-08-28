Nunavut hunter killed by polar bear, 2 others suffer minor injuries

A man from Nunavut has been killed in a polar bear attack, according to local RCMP.

The man was among three hunters who were reported overdue on Sunday. The hunters had left Naujaat last week to go caribou and narwhal hunting, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday.

The hunters didn't return on Thursday as planned.

On Monday, the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre organized a search and rescue mission with Nunavut authorities and local community searchers.

A Hercules aircraft and multiple boats from Naujaat search and rescue began looking for the hunters, the statement said, but the team was not able to reach the location where they believed the hunters were, because ice was blocking their path.

Earlier Tuesday, a second Hercules aircraft as well as an icebreaker ship with a helicopter joined the search effort, and the three hunters were located on White Island.

"One of the hunters was deceased and the two others had minor injuries," the statement said. "The initial investigation has revealed that the hunters were victims of a polar bear attack."

The name of the dead man has not been released.

The RCMP said they're investigating with the assistance of the chief coroner, and the Nunavut Department of Environment has been notified of the attack.

Naujaat, formerly known as Repulse Bay, is a community of about 1,080 on the shores of Hudson Bay.

This is the second fatal polar bear attack in Nunavut this summer. Aaron Gibbons, 31, was unarmed when he encountered a bear near Arviat in July. Community members said Gibbons was with his children at the time and put himself between them and the bear.